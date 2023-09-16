Társoldalunk:

Nézze meg az Aston Martin pilótájának a horrorbalesetét - videó

2023.09.16. 16:00

Szombat délután félbe kellett szakítani a Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj időmérő edzését, ugyanis Lance Stroll, az Aston Martin ausztrál pilótája hatalmas erővel belecsapódott a falba.

Strollnak szerencsére semmi baja nem lett, az ausztrál pilóta a saját lábán hagyta el az autóját.

forma-1Lance StrollAston MartinhorrorbalesetSzingapúri Nagydíj
