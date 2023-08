Elképesztő: Alonso megdöntötte Schumacher rekordját

NEW RECORD: The longest interval between first and last podiums



1️⃣. Fernando Alonso: 20 years, 5 months & 4 days between Malaysia 2003 and Netherlands 2023



2️⃣. Michael Schumacher: 20 years, 3 months & 2 days between Mexico 1992 and Europe 2012 ️

